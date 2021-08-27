TTU HomeTechAnnounce

You don't want to miss the Free Games, Free PLAY, FREE DAY - Play in the park
Welcome Back RED REAIDERS , If you have been scrolling on Social Media all day looking for something to do "THIS IS YOUR SIGN" to come Join us TONIGHT for PLAY IN THE PARK

Grab your friends and join our Welcome Week Event, Play at the Park. Register your team ahead of time or drop in at Urbanovsky Park on Friday, August 27th.

We will be offering Sand Volleyball, 3v3 Basketball, Cornhole and Spikeball from 3:00 PM to approximately 6:00 PM

For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours.
8/27/2021

Donavon Hailey

Donavon.Hailey@ttu.edu

University Recreation Student Fees


