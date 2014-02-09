If you are back, in need of a job, and have no idea what you want to do, COME JOIN INTRAMURAL SPORTS.

Not only is Intramurals one of the best places on campus to Work, but there are many opportunities for growth and development in the program, as well as opportunities to strengthen your personal skills and development.

Officiated Intramural Sports Fall 2021:

7v7 Flag Football -

Classroom Sessions:

1. Wed 9/8 – @6pm

2. Tue 9/14 - @7:30pm

Indoor Volleyball –

Classroom Session;

1. Wed 9/8 – @6pm

2. Tue 9/14 - @7pm

All Classroom Sessions are held in the Student Rec Center (SRC) Room 201.

For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours.