TENNIS; Grab your friends and join our FLASH Tennis Tournament Event. Register your team ahead of time on IMLeagues.com or drop in at the Rec Tennis Courts on Friday, September 10th.



Softball Registration: Opens: Mon. September 6th, 2021 @9am Closes: Fri. September 10th, 2021 @5pm

For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours. Posted:

9/7/2021



Donavon Hailey



Donavon.Hailey@ttu.edu



University Recreation Student Fees





