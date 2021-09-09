TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Pitch Perfect Opportunity - Softball Registration Ending SOON!!!

Softball Registration will open next week, Softball is a great opportunity to get connected, stay active, and enhance your college experience this semester. Details are posted below.

Softball Registration:

Opens: Mon. September 6th, 2021 @9am

Closes: Fri. September 10th, 2021 @5pm - TOMORROW 

Location: Come to the Intramural Office, Rec Center Room 203, during the registration period to select your game time and pay the $50 Forfeit Fee (Refundable if your team does not forfeit). 

#EveryonePlays #UREC #UniversityRecreation #KNOCKitOUTthePARK
9/9/2021

Donavon Hailey

Donavon.Hailey@ttu.edu

University Recreation Student Fees


