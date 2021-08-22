Anthony Denaro, M.F.A, aka YNOT, an international B-boy and Hip-Hop artist, is joining us at Texas Tech from August 23rd to 27th. He will be teaching several classes, a school-wide artist talk, and setting a work to be featured in DanceTech in Spring 2022. Auditions for his piece will take place on Sunday, August 22nd from 5-7pm in the CMS. Rehearsals will take place in the evenings during the week of his residency. ?

This is an incredible opportunity; one you won't want to miss. To register for the audition, click this link to fill out the form: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=v1GKFyCL_0m2VVYkXVwXPD7eV5ZLqddKgFs0P4jdK9NUNlFLUjNPRUZPUE9PRzQ5R1Q1WlFWM05LMSQlQCN0PWcu This audition is separate from our regular season auditions for productions. Stay tuned for more information on that. About the Artist: Anthony Denaro, M.F.A, aka YNOT, explores the design, sustainability, history, and community of Hip Hop. Through a futurist lens, YNOT’s work manifests in dance, typography, music, and architecture. YNOT’s reputation in the dance world precedes him. As a B-boy, he’s traveled the world extensively judging battles, teaching workshops, and building cultural awareness. In YNOT’s vision of the sustainability of Hip Hop, teaching and mentorship are paramount. Currently, his classes can be found on a workshop basis internationally, as well as online and in person through University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Arizona State University, where he teaches Breaking Technique and Stylized Letterforms. Alongside his dancing and teaching, YNOT both physically and digitally creates two and three-dimensional visual works that construct the possible future of the Hip Hop aesthetic. His most recent work is a wooden chair fashioned to resemble a Graffiti letter ’S’. Currently a professor at University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, he is crafting a model of community engagement and learning that can dovetail into academic degree programs. Here is a video sample of his teaching. If you have any questions, please email kyla.olson@ttu.edu or tanya.calamoneri@ttu.edu. Posted:

8/16/2021



Originator:

KYLA Olson



Email:

kyla.olson@ttu.edu



Department:

Department of Theatre and Dance



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 8/22/2021



Location:

Creative Movement Studio 101



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental

