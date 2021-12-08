The two wind energy courses being offered in Fall 2021, WE 5300 Advanced Technical Wind Energy and WE 5310: Advanced Managerial Wind Energy, are part of Wind-U, a multi-university collaborative graduate education program funded by the National Science Foundation to address current needs in one of the fastest-growing employment sectors in North America—the wind energy industry. It combines the expertise of renowned wind energy scientists, specialists, and academics to offer a unique graduate-level program for wind energy engineers, developers, and professionals looking to enhance their knowledge of all facets of the wind energy industry, including turbine design and engineering, project development, energy policy, finance, and repower. There is a tremendous demand for renewable energy professionals, and this will be a great addition to your degree.

The courses will be offered online as they are being shared with other universities. There will be weekly assignments and a final project at the end of the course.