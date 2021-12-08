Interested in gaining research experience in pediatric psychology? Already have research experience and hoping to continue to build your CV?





The Pediatric Health, Affect, and Biobehavioral Health Research Lab in the Department of Psychological Sciences is now accepting undergraduate research assistants!





We conduct studies with children, adolescents and young adults to learn more about how to support health and wellbeing. Specific populations of interest include youth with overweight and obesity or type 1 diabetes.





As a part of the lab, you can gain experience assisting with research projects, as well as participate in professional development opportunities.



