The United Future Leaders program is designed to actively engage adolescents in the development of character, ethics, and civility as well as to develop young citizen-leaders. UFL serves the greater Lubbock area through partnerships with local school districts and youth-serving nonprofits. The UFL staff continue to innovate and fill the gaps in youth leadership development and to formulate and promote best practices for those who train young leaders. This position is for a semester-long, serving youth in grades 5-8.

Requested hours: 20 hours per week (must be available M-Th between 10:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)

Requested time commitment: Fall 2021

Please contact: gloria.gonzales@ttu.edu for detailed job description or more information



Posted:

8/13/2021



Originator:

Gloria Gonzales



Email:

gloria.gonzales@ttu.edu



Department:

Center for Adolescent Resiliency





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

