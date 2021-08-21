Participants will be able to paint a flowerpot and receive a succulent to go in it. The event is free and part of Raider Welcome. It will be held on August 21st from 1-2:30pm in the Student Union Building North Plaza, outside. Please enter from the direction of the Red Raider Plaza (outdoor games and furniture area) due to construction. RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdGx3n36hiKUvgNAM67UXfV824eZQnE4a6uZvo2NyH-I3l0Fw/viewform Posted:

