Participants will be able to paint a flowerpot and receive a succulent to go in it. The event is free and part of Raider Welcome. It will be held on August 21st from 1-2:30pm in the Student Union Building North Plaza, outside. Please enter from the direction of the Red Raider Plaza (outdoor games and furniture area) due to construction. RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdGx3n36hiKUvgNAM67UXfV824eZQnE4a6uZvo2NyH-I3l0Fw/viewform
|Posted:
8/18/2021
Originator:
Kelsey Thomas
Email:
Kelsey.Thomas@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Date: 8/21/2021
Location:
Student Union Building North Plaza (outside)
