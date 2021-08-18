The University Libraries would like to showcase Texas Tech University's Hispanic/Latinx student, faculty, staff and alumni organizations and sororities. We would like organizations, if possible, to include the most current member photo and description about the organization.

We will begin accepting photos for the Hispanic Heritage Month exhibit now until Sept. 1. Space is limited!

Photos need to be no bigger than 1500 x 2100 ppi. (5x7). Descriptions need to be no more than 300 words.

Please send digital photos & descriptions to esther.de-leon@ttu.edu.

The exhibit will run from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, 2021.