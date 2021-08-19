The School of Theatre & Dance is auditioning for in a word, Bike America, and Spring Awakening, the first three productions of the 2021-22 season. To learn more about the audition process and to signup for an audition slot, please visit the SOTD Audition Portal . If you are unable to access the Audition Portal, use this link to send an email to our production team. Please bring your TTU ID with you to auditions. Posted:

