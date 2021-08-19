|
The School of Theatre & Dance is auditioning for in a word, Bike America, and Spring Awakening, the first three productions of the 2021-22 season. To learn more about the audition process and to signup for an audition slot, please visit the SOTD Audition Portal. If you are unable to access the Audition Portal, use this link to send an email to our production team. Please bring your TTU ID with you to auditions.
8/19/2021
Cory Norman
cory.norman@ttu.edu
Department of Theatre and Dance
