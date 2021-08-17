VPA 5315 and VPA 5325: The Entrepreneurism graduate certificate (CRN: 44543 and 44787) examines the emerging role entrepreneurism has taken hold locally and globally to build careers in the visual and performing arts. Guest speakers include the CEO from the Mark Morris Dance Company, a Web expert and HUB strategy session to help your short weekly projects build a sustainable business system for your creative work. No background in business, marketing, computer programming is required or expected. Topics include business strategy, branding, marketing, how to build the right client base, financial budget and forecasting, time management to free up time for your artistic ventures.

Satisfies two of the requirements of the TCVPA Arts Entrepreneurism graduate certificate. Students from the TCVPA, English, Education and Media are especially encouraged to enroll.