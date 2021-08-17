The MEDIEVAL & RENAISSANCE STUDIES CENTER (MRSC) at TTU is seeking one student to assist the directors to build online content and to develop an ongoing social media presence for the MRSC.





Ideal candidates will have practical experience with social media marketing and, preferably, familiarity with TTU's website management system OmniUpdate Campus.





Practical Skills:

Social Media skills

Facility with OmniUpdate, or great web skills and willingness to learn OU

Facility with Adobe Acrobat and Microsoft Office

Clarity and conciseness in written communication

Also desireable: Photo and/or video editing skills, including experience with sound editing software (eg. Audacity, Garage Band) and YouTube's creator platform





Start Date: September 1, 2021

End Date: November 30, 2021, with the possibility to continue through the Spring 2022 semester.

Compensation: 5 hours per week (on average) at $15 per hour.





Applicants must be currently enrolled as students at TTU, graduates or undergraduates, in any department, but must also have an interest in and commitment to promoting Medieval & Renaissance Studies and to working with MRSC co-directors.





Please send complete resume, including information about your major/minor, your GPA, scholarships, certificates, and any related professional and/or academic experiences.





Submit resume to: Angelamariani.Smith@ttu.edu AND janis.elliott@ttu.edu

Deadline: August 27, 2021.















