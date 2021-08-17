Interested in gaining research experience in the field of cancer, dementia, and aging? Are you looking to go to medical school, graduate school or get a job in the healthcare field after graduation?

The Grief and Responses to Illness into Later Life Lab (GRILL Lab) is accepting undergraduate research assistants for Fall 2021.

We conduct studies with patients who have life limiting illnesses (e.g., cancer; dementia) and their caregivers. As part of the lab, you can gain valuable experience in assisting with research projects, as well as participate in professional development. These skills can improve your CV and your chances to get into medical school or graduate school.

If interested, learn more about our ongoing projects and how to apply on our website. https://jonathansinger3.wixsite.com/my-site