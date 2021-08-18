Topics in Music History: Latin American Seminar – Graduate Seminar



MUHL 5320 - 005 (44291) Graduate Seminar – Open to all graduate students across campus!

Class Meets Wednesdays from 2:00pm-4:50pm.



This course is a survey of historical development and musical cultures throughout Latin America. It will provide an overview of the musical roots that coexisted in the New World since the sixteenth century: Indigenous, European, African, and Asian, forging what are called “mestizo” musical cultures of Latin America. Musical expression will be discussed in terms of a diversity of genres, forms and styles: “art music” (sacred and profane, chamber and orchestral), folk and popular music. From a historical perspective (16th- to 20th-centuries), particular attention will be given to “musical mestizaje,” the mixing, fusion or hybridization of Indigenous, European, and African musical elements (texts, melodies, rhythms, harmonies, forms), and how this cultural process has shaped the musics of Latin America.



Reading musical notation is NOT required for this course.



OPEN TO STUDENTS FROM ACROSS THE TTU CAMPUS



More information: Dr. Lauryn Salazar (l.salazar@ttu.edu)