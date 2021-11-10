TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Sign-up for the Texas Tech Preview Resource Fair

Sign-up for the resource fair here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WWTKBDW

Posted:
9/27/2021

Originator:
Hailey Holder

Email:
Hailey.L.Holder@ttu.edu

Department:
Undergraduate Admissions

Event Information
Time: 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 10/11/2021

Location:
United Supermarkets Arena

