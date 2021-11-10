Sign-up for the Texas Tech Preview Resource Fair

Sign-up for the resource fair here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WWTKBDW Posted:

9/27/2021



Originator:

Hailey Holder



Email:

Hailey.L.Holder@ttu.edu



Department:

Undergraduate Admissions



Event Information

Time: 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 10/11/2021



Location:

United Supermarkets Arena



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

