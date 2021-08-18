You can study Ancient Greek at Tech!





Satisfy your foreign language requirement while learning to read Plato, Homer, Greek tragedy, and the New Testament in their original language (and alphabet). Small class size, lots of individual attention.





Learn grammar and expand your English vocabulary. It will make you a better reader, writer, and communcator.





You will learn the fundamentals of rhetoric and then use the power of your words to bend others to your will. Excellent preparation for Law School, or for the biomedical vocabulary (from Hippocrates and Galen) in the health fields.





Contact the professor - william.tortorelli@ttu.edu - for more information.





ε? γ?ρ ?σθι, ? δ’ ?ς, ? ?ριστε Κρ?των, τ? μ? καλ?ς λ?γειν ο? μ?νον ε?ς α?τ? το?το πλημμελ?ς, ?λλ? κα? κακ?ν τι ?μποιε? τα?ς ψυχα?ς. -- Plato, Phaedo 115e