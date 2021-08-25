|
Importing publications, uploading syllabi, or just needing help navigating Digital Measures? The Office of Planning and Assessment will be holding come-and-go trainings every day this week from 12:30 to 1:30 via Microsoft Teams. If you have any questions or need someone to help walk you through some of the DM tasks, this is the place for you!
|Posted:
8/25/2021
Originator:
Kenneth Shatley
Email:
kenny.shatley@ttu.edu
Department:
Office of Planning and Assessment
Event Information
Time: 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 8/25/2021
Location:
Microsoft Teams
