The Student Activities Board is a completely free student organization that hosts fun and exciting events for students to participate in! Our board is not successful without the dedicated work of the students that join! Applications to be part of the organization are open NOW and will close at 5:00pm on September 3rd. The application can be found at sab.ttu.edu or in the Student Activities Board office in the SUB.

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab