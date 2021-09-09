TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Transgender/Gender Non-Binary Support
The Student Counseling Center is now offering a support group for students that identify as transgender, gender non-binary,  or questioning their gender identity.  The goal is to foster a sense of community and connection with other transgender students.  The group will be held via Zoom with time/date TBD.  If you are interested in attending or would like more information, please email amanda.wheeler@ttu.edu. You MUST meet with Dr. Wheeler before joining. 
Posted:
9/9/2021

Originator:
Amanda Wheeler

Email:
Amanda.Wheeler@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Counseling Center


Categories