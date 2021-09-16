FMI Public Speaker Series Featuring WSJ Columnist Mary O’Grady – September 16

Adiós to the Cuban Revolution: 62 Years of Agitprop Down the Drain

The Free Market Institute will host Mary O’Grady, editorial board member and author of the 'Americas' column for The Wall Street Journal, to present a public lecture co-sponsored by the Texas Tech College of Media & Communication and Liberty Fund, Inc.

The lecture will take place on Thursday, September 16, 2021 in the Rawls College of Business Administration – Multipurpose RM NW112 (703 Flint Ave., Lubbock, TX 79409), from 5:30 – 6:30 PM on the Texas Tech University campus. Event Parking will be available in TTU Lot R23 and C4, north of the Rawls College.

This event is free and open to the Texas Tech University community and the general public.





About the Program

Since taking power in 1959 the communist regime in Cuba has excelled at only two things: Repression and Propaganda. Everything else, from healthcare and education to racial equality and economic development has been a bust. Fidel Castro was a narcissistic sociopath who lived a life of luxery while Cubans suffered dire privation.

Why most Americans don't know any of this is a testament to six decades of skillful control of the narrative from Havana with a lot of help from American journalists and academics. Now a crack in the facade is bringing the whole thing down. Where does Cuba go from here?





For more information about this program and other upcoming events, visit www.events.fmi.ttu.edu or contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or (806) 742-7138.