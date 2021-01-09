The Knight Raiders meet every Wednesday in the Lubbock Room of the SUB from 5 pm until 6:30 pm. Come for as much or little as your schedule allows. We provide boards, pieces, and clocks.





We happily and eagerly invite players of ALL skills; we coach up those who are new, and we do our best to challenge those who are more experienced. With some regularity, members of the nationally renowned TTUU Chess Team will provide 30-minute lessons to the group to help us all improve.





If you have questions, please contact Dr. Day (jeff.day@ttu.edu).





