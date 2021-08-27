Sally Haslanger, “On Being Part of a Social System: Coordination and Resistance"
This talk is co-sponsored by the Philosophy Department, by the Women and Gender Studies Program, and the Texas Tech Humanities Center as part of this year's Anti Racism theme.
Abstract:
Societies are complex systems that reproduce themselves: their hierarchies, their culture, their practices, and their structures. Most, if not all, societies reproduce profound injustice. How can the process of social reproduction be effectively disrupted and replaced so that better systems emerge?
In order to answer this question, I will begin by considering how agents are embedded in social systems and participate in their reproduction. I will argue that once we see how both cognition and agency are shaped for the purposes of coordination, the philosophical strategy of promoting justice through argument and deliberation, i.e., the non-coercive appeal to reason, is not as promising as it might initially seem. Although deliberative processes are useful to gain allies in the state, effective and legitimate social change requires that we employ tools of both disruptive and everyday activism to change the material and cultural conditions of agency. Practices change when we do things differently, together. Nothing is ever promised by community activism, but it is morally wrong to wait
for the state and its elite allies to keep their promises.