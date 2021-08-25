Are you an undergraduate student who is currently enrolled in a French course or who has a background in French? Are you interested in improving your French in a fun and engaging way? Join us this semester for Tech French Club’s French Play! ALL levels welcome.

Why join? Participating in a French theater group has many linguistic and artistic advantages, and it’s a great way to develop meaningful connections with your peers and professors. Importantly, students will see major improvements in their speaking and listening skills — in other words, participants will improve their fluency!



We ask anyone who is interested in participating to fill out the following survey by Wednesday, September 1: https://bit.ly/385LMaa

After you’ve completed the survey, we’ll schedule an informational meeting. If you have questions, we invite you to contact us via email: avoeks@ttu.edu (Dr. Voeks) and/or bpentead@ttu.edu (Dr. Penteado).

And don’t forget to spread the word!

