JCPenney is partnering with the University Career Center to provide professional clothing at a hugely discounted price. During the event, students can purchase suits, dresses, sport coats, pants, skirts, blouses, ties, and shoes to build a career wardrobe. The UCC staff, along with members of the JCPenney team, will be on-hand to offer insights into the latest career fashion, how a suit should fit, and how to tie a tie.

All Attendees must have their University Photo Id. Masks are required if a student would like to be measured for clothing. Otherwise, masks are encouraged but not required.

Prefer to shop online? Text RAIDER to 67292 to get your coupon!

When: September 19th

Where: JCPenney located at the South Plains Mall

If you have any questions, please contact Toni Krebbs or call us at (806)742-2210