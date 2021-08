TTU UREC Fitness and Wellness is looking for certified personal trainers. Must have an NCCA accredited certification. Please submit resume and cover letter to:

Sydney Lundberg Strength and Conditioning Student Supervisor sydney.lundberg@ttu.edu. Posted:

8/27/2021



Originator:

Sydney Lundberg



Email:

Sydney.Lundberg@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





