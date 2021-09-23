Accessing LGBTQIA Healthcare

Guest speaker Dr. Erika Radford, assistant medical director of TTU Student Health Services, will share resources on accessing LGBTQIA healthcare on campus. Services offered by Student Health Services include providing access to birth control, hormone therapy, STI testing and care, HIV/AIDS prevention (i.e. PrEP), and more. Furthermore, Dr. Radford can provide resources for students with questions about health record privacy and insurance.

First-Year Queer and Trans Space for students (FAQTS) is an affinity space focused on serving first-year students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and/or asexual (LGBTQIA), or are questioning their gender or sexuality.

During fall 2021, FAQTS meets on Thursdays from 2 – 3 p.m. in room 119 of Doak Hall. Join us in-person or via zoom!

Register via TechConnect (just search "FAQTS") or by emailing Office administrator Stephen Chao stchao@ttu.edu.

We hope to see you there!