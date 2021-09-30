Queer Career Support

Guest speaker Ashley Penner, associate director of student development at the University Career Center, will share career resources available for students. She will discuss issues especially pertinent to LGBTQIA students, including finding LGBTQIA-affirming internships and work opportunities, navigating gender-affirming business professional wear (as well as on-campus resources such as the UCC Career Closet), and more.

First-Year Queer and Trans Space for Student (FAQTS) is an affinity space focused on serving first-year students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and/or asexual (LGBTQIA), or are questioning their gender or sexuality.

During fall 2021, FAQTS meets on Thursdays from 2 – 3 p.m. in room 119 of Doak Hall. Join us in-person or via zoom!

Register via TechConnect (just search "FAQTS") or by emailing Office administrator Stephen Chao stchao@ttu.edu.

We hope to see you there!