Library Study Break

Guest speaker Joshua Salmans, outreach & engagement librarian in and LGBTQIA education & engagement liaison to the University Libraries, will share resources available for students at the library, including personal librarians, study guides, and more. He will also introduce the LGBTQIA Education and Engagement study guide, useful for anybody pursuing research in topics of gender and sexuality. Finally, we will hold a shared study space as we enter into midterms season.

First-Year Queer and Trans Students (FAQTS) is an affinity space focused on serving first-year students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and/or asexual (LGBTQIA), or are questioning their gender or sexuality.

During fall 2021, FAQTS meets on Thursdays from 2 – 3 p.m. in room 119 of Doak Hall. Join us in-person or via zoom!

Register via TechConnect (just search "FAQTS") or by emailing Office administrator Stephen Chao stchao@ttu.edu.

We hope to see you there!