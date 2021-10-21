Inclusive Sex-Ed

Program staff and peer educators from the Risk Intervention Safety Education (RISE) office will present on LGBTQIA-inclusive sexual education. Furthermore, they will share the resources available from RISE, including workshops on alcohol and drugs, bystander intervention, consent and sexual assault, and stress management.

First-Year Queer and Trans Space (FAQTS) is an affinity space focused on serving first-year students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and/or asexual (LGBTQIA), or are questioning their gender or sexuality.

During fall 2021, FAQTS meets on Thursdays from 2 – 3 p.m. in room 119 of Doak Hall. Join us in-person or via zoom!

Register via TechConnect (just search "FAQTS") or by emailing Office administrator Stephen Chao stchao@ttu.edu.

We hope to see you there!