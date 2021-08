Gamma Alpha Omega Sorority, Inc. would love to meet you and share more information about our amazing organization. We have lots of events approaching so if you would like to attend and get to know us better let us know! Please go to our instagram page to see when our first recruitment event will be @ttugammas. If you have any questions feel free to contact Alejandra Perez at 915-356-5732 or at alejandra.perez@ttu.edu.

8/27/2021



Alejandra Perez



alejandra.perez@ttu.edu



N/A





