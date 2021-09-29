IN-PERSON FALL LEARNING SERIES

The Fall Learning Series are sponsored by Human Resources and Staff Senate in partnership with different offices across campus.

All Fall Learning Series will be in the TLPDC Room 150 in the Library.

5 Components of Wellness by George Comiskey

October 7th from 10:15am-11:30am

Creating Healthy Relationships by Dr. Jenna LaFreniere

November 4th from 1:15pm-2:30pm

Values by Thomas Kay

December 2nd from 1:15pm-2:30pm

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Fall Learning Series" or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu