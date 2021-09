The Multicultural Greek Counsel will be having a showcase Wednesday September 1st where we will be presenting the sorority. All are welcome to join we would love to meet you and share more information. If you would like to attend and get to know us let us know! Add us on instagram @ttugammas or feel free to contact Alejandra Perez at alejandra.perez@ttu.edu or at 915-356-5732 if you have any questions.





