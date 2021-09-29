The Office of Research & Innovation is excited to virtually host Faculty Research Club. There will be an opportunity to participate in breakout networking sessions to provide presenters and attendees time to discuss research, possible collaborations, and share ideas.





The first fall meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 29th from 12 to 12:50 PM. This meeting will highlight Arts Research & Outreach. Faculty presenters will include Drs. Rina Little, Lesley Wolff, Christopher Smith, and Roger Landes.







