Pick your favorite movie from 2000-2010 for your homecoming theme! All applications are due this Friday September 3rd. All applications must be turned in by 5:00p.m.









This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu

9/1/2021



Meagan Trujillo



Meagan.Trujillo@ttu.edu



N/A





