Are you a student or recent graduate with a disability looking for a federal internship or position?

A Workforce Recruitment Program (WRP) Recruiter will be interviewing eligible students this fall for potential internships or employment opportunities within the federal government. WRP is a recruitment program managed by the U.S. Department of Labor and the U.S. Department of Defense. It serves as a primary pipeline for bringing new talent into the federal government.

Applying is an excellent way to find an internship or permanent position at federal agencies; explore careers in federal services; and gain interviewing experience.

Students MUST meet the following criteria:

-Be a U.S. citizen

-Have a disability