https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R7VNJ8M Student Disability Services is seeking art from TTU students who have disabilities for the Creative Abilities Gallery at the First Friday Art Trail on October 1st. Students may showcase their talents through drawings, sculptures, photography, digital art, performance, poetry, and more. The SDS office will accept submissions July 1st through September 25th. Go toto complete the form for submission. All forms must be completed online or, if you would prefer to complete a paper copy, you can pick one up at our office, 130 Weeks Hall. Posted:

9/7/2021



Originator:

Abbi May



Email:

Abbi.May@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Disability Services





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental Events

