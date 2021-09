DMFR has published their Quarterly Newsletter for campus. You may visit it via our website or by using this direct link:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/dmfr/FormRepository/newsletter/2021/September-2021-Newsletter.pdf

Some of what you will find in the Newsletter includes: Fiscal Year 2021 Year-End Deadlines

Fund Balance & Carry Forward Budgeting

Encumbrances Rolled Forward

Essential Finance and HR Reports for the New Fiscal Year

Review Signature Authority for your Organization

Link to DMFR Website: www.depts.ttu.edu/dmfr Link to DMFR Training Website: apps.dmfr.ttu.edu/training Link to DMFR Portal: portal.dmfr.ttu.edu

