Celebrate and honor the start of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month with performances, food, and dancing at El Grito! El Grito honors the legacy of Mexico's declaration of independence from Spain while sharing the history of independence from 19 other Latin American countries. There will be a flag presentation, representing each Latin American country, along with 'El Grito' to end the evening.
El Grito
Wednesday Sept 15
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Urbanovsky Park Amphitheater
For more information visit www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/elgrito.php.