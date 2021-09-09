TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Quickbooks Training Webinar for Beginner

This workshop is intended for someone who is starting a small business and wants to know the BASICS of setting up a QuickBooks DESKTOP company file and start entering typical transactions. We will use QuickBooks Pro 2020. During the 2 sessions we will: 

-Cover some accounting basics

-Set up the beginning balance sheet in QuickBooks

-Enter sales and create invoices 

-Create customer statements 

-Collect payments and deposit funds

- And much MORE!

DUE to time constraints and teaching format limitations, we will NOT cover the following: How to use Intuit’s Payroll services, How to use Intuit’s Payment Processing services, and Downloading internet bank/credit statements/transactions.
Posted:
8/31/2021

Originator:
BECKY Castilleja

Email:
becky.castilleja@ttu.edu

Department:
Northwest Texas SBDC Region

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 9/9/2021

Location:
5001 west loop 289

Categories