This workshop is intended for someone who is starting a small business and wants to know the BASICS of setting up a QuickBooks DESKTOP company file and start entering typical transactions. We will use QuickBooks Pro 2020. During the 2 sessions we will:
-Cover some accounting basics
-Set up the beginning balance sheet in QuickBooks
-Enter sales and create invoices
-Create customer statements
-Collect payments and deposit funds
- And much MORE!
DUE to time constraints and teaching format limitations, we will NOT cover the following: How to use Intuit’s Payroll services, How to use Intuit’s Payment Processing services, and Downloading internet bank/credit statements/transactions.