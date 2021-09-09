

This workshop is intended for someone who is starting a small business and wants to know the BASICS of setting up a QuickBooks DESKTOP company file and start entering typical transactions. We will use QuickBooks Pro 2020. During the 2 sessions we will: -Cover some accounting basics -Set up the beginning balance sheet in QuickBooks -Enter sales and create invoices -Create customer statements -Collect payments and deposit funds - And much MORE! DUE to time constraints and teaching format limitations, we will NOT cover the following: How to use Intuit’s Payroll services, How to use Intuit’s Payment Processing services, and Downloading internet bank/credit statements/transactions. Posted:

8/31/2021



Originator:

BECKY Castilleja



Email:

becky.castilleja@ttu.edu



Department:

Northwest Texas SBDC Region



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 9/9/2021



Location:

5001 west loop 289



Categories

Small Business Development Center


