Share what being “in recovery” or “recovered” from an eating disorder means to you in your own words. Whether you do or don’t use the term “recovery,” tell us why in this research study.

Participants will be entered into a raffle for a $20 Amazon gift card (30 gift cards will be awarded, and your chances of winning are 3 out of 5).

Adults 18 and older who consider themselves in recovery or recovered from an eating disorder are needed to participate in a research study about eating disorder recovery. You will be asked to make a 5-35 minute audio recording of yourself responding to questions about what being “in recovery” or “recovered” means to you. You may also complete an optional survey. Select individuals may be contacted for follow-up interviews, which would be compensated with a guaranteed $20 Amazon gift card. You are not required to participate in the interview if asked.

To participate, click this link to take you to the consent form and survey, which contain further instructions: https://bit.ly/edlanguagestudy

If you have questions or want to participate without completing the survey, contact Michelle Cowan at michelle.cowan@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.