TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Pick up your SAB Fall 2021 FREE Event Calendar today in the SUB!
The Student Activities Board Fall 2021 Calendar showcases our full semester of FREE STUDENT EVENTS!  Pick up a copy today at the SUB Information Desk or at any of our SAB events.  

COMING UP THIS FALL:
Late Night Movies
RaiderGate: A Student Tailgate Tradition
Service Week
Corn Maze
Homecoming Week
National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week
Tech Can Share Food Drive
Red Raider Showcase Auditions - Tech's Premiere Talent Show
AND MUCH MORE!

 Visit www.sab.ttu.edu for more information about Student Activities Board and Student Union & Activities. Follow SAB @TexasTechSAB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat!

Student Activities
SUB Rm 020, below Texas Tech Campus Store
806-742-4708
sab.ttu.edu
sab@ttu.edu
Posted:
9/7/2021

Originator:
Autumn Arthur

Email:
autumn.arthur@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Union and Activities


Categories