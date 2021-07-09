Pick up your SAB Fall 2021 FREE Event Calendar today in the SUB!



COMING UP THIS FALL: Late Night Movies RaiderGate: A Student Tailgate Tradition Service Week Corn Maze Homecoming Week National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week Tech Can Share Food Drive Red Raider Showcase Auditions - Tech's Premiere Talent Show AND MUCH MORE!



Student Activities SUB Rm 020, below Texas Tech Campus Store 806-742-4708 sab.ttu.edu sab@ttu.edu Visit www.sab.ttu.edu for more information about Student Activities Board and Student Union & Activities. Follow SAB @TexasTechSAB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat! The Student Activities Board Fall 2021 Calendar showcases our full semester of FREE STUDENT EVENTS! Pick up a copy today at the SUB Information Desk or at any of our SAB events. Posted:

9/7/2021



Originator:

Autumn Arthur



Email:

autumn.arthur@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization

