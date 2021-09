Join RISE for Coffee & Consent! We will be buying free drinks of your choice while supplies last. Join us at the TTU Bookstore Starbucks or the Starbucks at the Honors College on 9/7 from 9-11 am!

9/3/2021



Ashley Marino



Ashley.Rose.Marino@ttu.edu



Risk Intervention and Safety ED



Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 9/7/2021



TTU Bookstore and Honors College Starbucks



