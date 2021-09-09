TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Glow Walk for Suicide Prevention - Free T Shirts!
Join RISE for their first Glow Walk for Suicide Prevention and Awareness! There will be free t shirts for the first 100 participants. We'll meet outside of the North entrance of the REC for resources, hear from speakers from Lubbock's AFSP chapter, and then we'll walk through Urbanovsky park. Hope to see you on 9/9 at 7:30 pm!
