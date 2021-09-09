|
Join RISE for their first Glow Walk for Suicide Prevention and Awareness! There will be free t shirts for the first 100 participants. We'll meet outside of the North entrance of the REC for resources, hear from speakers from Lubbock's AFSP chapter, and then we'll walk through Urbanovsky park. Hope to see you on 9/9 at 7:30 pm!
|Posted:
9/3/2021
Originator:
Ashley Marino
Email:
Ashley.Rose.Marino@ttu.edu
Department:
Risk Intervention and Safety ED
Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 9/9/2021
Location:
North Entrance of Rec
Categories