Join RISE for their first Glow Walk for Suicide Prevention and Awareness! There will be free t shirts for the first 100 participants. We'll meet outside of the North entrance of the REC for resources, hear from speakers from Lubbock's AFSP chapter, and then we'll walk through Urbanovsky park. Hope to see you on 9/9 at 7:30 pm!

9/3/2021



Ashley Marino



Ashley.Rose.Marino@ttu.edu



Risk Intervention and Safety ED



7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

9/9/2021



North Entrance of Rec



