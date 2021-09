If you have thought about Studying Abroad at Tech's own TTU Center in Sevilla, Spain, this is your chance to come meet the staff from Spain and learn about the best program options for you! All majors and minors are welcome! We are eager to meet you and answer any questions you may have!

Questions? Email: Lanna.Sheldon@TTU.edu

Posted:

9/14/2021



Originator:

Lanna Sheldon



Email:

Lanna.Sheldon@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 9/14/2021



Location:

International Cultural Center Hall of Nations



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental