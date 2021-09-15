|
The Study Abroad Fair will take place on Wednesday, September 15 from 11am-3pm in the SUB Ballroom. Attend the Fair to learn more about your program options, how to pay for study abroad, and more. This event only happens once per year so don't miss your chance to attend the Study Abroad Fair!
9/9/2021
Whitney Longnecker
whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu
International Affairs
Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 9/15/2021
SUB Ballroom
