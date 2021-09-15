The Study Abroad Fair will take place on Wednesday, September 15 from 11am-3pm in the SUB Ballroom. Attend the Fair to learn more about your program options, how to pay for study abroad, and more. This event only happens once per year so don't miss your chance to attend the Study Abroad Fair!

Learn more about attending the Study Abroad Fair. Posted:

9/9/2021



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 9/15/2021



Location:

SUB Ballroom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

