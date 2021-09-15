TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Study Abroad Fair next Wednesday
The Study Abroad Fair will take place on Wednesday, September 15 from 11am-3pm in the SUB Ballroom. Attend the Fair to learn more about your program options, how to pay for study abroad, and more. This event only happens once per year so don't miss your chance to attend the Study Abroad Fair!

Posted:
9/9/2021

Originator:
Whitney Longnecker

Email:
whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 9/15/2021

Location:
SUB Ballroom

