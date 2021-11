Have you started your study abroad application but haven't finished it? Do it now! Review of summer 2022 study abroad program applications will begin in December. To be considered for your first choice program, complete your application today!

Have questions about your next study abroad steps? Make sure you contact the appropriate Counselor to receive advice. Posted:

11/3/2021



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs





Categories

Academic