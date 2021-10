Online registration: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwvf-uppzkiGdcd_4VhRalvMsrPKHQhu_u5 Practicing allyship involves taking action to change our surroundings at the interpersonal and institutional levels. During this workshop, participants will take time to examine the social and work spaces they navigate on a day-to-day basis and develop allyship action plans promoting greater LGBTQIA inclusion in those spaces. Posted:

10/4/2021



Originator:

Amy Brown



Email:

bro21498@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:15 PM

Event Date: 10/14/2021



Location:

Online



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Departmental