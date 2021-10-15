The Burkhart Center for Autism Education & Research will be hosting a Research Symposium on October 15, 2021 at the Texas Tech Dairy Barn. The symposium will be an all-day event that highlights undergraduate and graduate research releated to autism. Students who participate will be provided a venue to interact with autism professionals, members of the local autism community, and faculty members as they showcase their work through presentations. Any TTU student who has conducted or is currently conducting research related to individuals with autism is invited to participate.





Call for papers submission deadline is September 17. If you would like to register as a presenter or to attend this event, please contact Alexis Favela at alexis.j.favela@ttu.edu. Free CEs will be offered to local BCBAs who attend.

