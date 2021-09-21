The Second Forum with LPD on Anti-AAPI Hate Crimes
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Reception 6:00-7:00 PM | Official program 7:00-8:00 pm
The Law School Forum (Reception) | Lanier Auditorium (Program),
Texas Tech University School of Law
Following the success of the First Forum with the Lubbock Police Department (LPD) on Anti-Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) hate crimes in Spring 2021 (May 19, 2021), here is the Second Forum in Fall 2021!
Program includes a brief history of Asian Americans in the US, the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, and a panel on allyship with speakers from LPD, TTU, and the Lubbock community.
The event on campus will have a concurrent live stream on Zoom.
Email events.law@ttu.edu by September 10, 2021 (Friday) to RSVP for the reception.
Visit this Zoom link by September 20, 2021 (Monday) to register if you prefer to join us online.
Organizers: Chinese Faculty & Staff Association, the TTU School of Law, and the Lubbock Police Department.
Contacts: kerk.kee@ttu.edu, sofia.chapman@ttu.edu