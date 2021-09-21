TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
The Second Forum with Lubbock Police Department (LPD) on Anti-AAPI Hate Crimes

The Second Forum with LPD on Anti-AAPI Hate Crimes


Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Reception 6:00-7:00 PM | Official program 7:00-8:00 pm

The Law School Forum (Reception) | Lanier Auditorium (Program),
Texas Tech University School of Law


Following the success of the First Forum with the Lubbock Police Department (LPD) on Anti-Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) hate crimes in Spring 2021 (May 19, 2021), here is the Second Forum in Fall 2021


Program includes a brief history of Asian Americans in the US, the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, and a panel on allyship with speakers from LPD, TTU, and the Lubbock community. 


The event on campus will have a concurrent live stream on Zoom.


Email events.law@ttu.edu by September 10, 2021 (Friday) to RSVP for the reception.


Visit this Zoom link by September 20, 2021 (Monday) to register if you prefer to join us online.


Organizers: Chinese Faculty & Staff Association, the TTU School of Law, and the Lubbock Police Department.


Contacts: kerk.kee@ttu.edu, sofia.chapman@ttu.edu 
Posted:
9/3/2021

Originator:
Kerk Kee

Email:
Kerk.Kee@ttu.edu

Department:
CoMC Dept of PCOM

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 9/21/2021

Location:
The Law School Forum (reception), Lanier Auditorium (program), School of Law

Categories